Hearing for man accused of providing ammo to Vegas shooter
PHOENIX — A court hearing is scheduled Monday for an Arizona man accused of providing
The hearing in Phoenix is expected to focus on conditions imposed on Douglas Haig as part of his release from custody.
Haig was charged in February with conspiring to make and sell
Authorities say unfired
Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock in the weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people and ended with Paddock killing himself.
The charge
Haig hasn't yet entered a plea.
This story has been corrected to reflect that Haig, not Paddock, hasn't entered a plea.