Indian Prime Minister Modi's party ahead in state elections

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party appears likely to end the 25-year uninterrupted rule of a communist party in a northeast Indian state and consolidate its position in two other states in provincial elections.

The Election Commission tabulation on Saturday suggests the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form a government on its own in Tripura state, replacing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It may also win a majority with support from other groups in Meghalaya and Nagaland states.

Over 90 per cent of votes have been counted.