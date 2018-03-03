Indian Prime Minister Modi's party ahead in state elections
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party appears likely to end the 25-year uninterrupted rule of a communist party in a northeast Indian state and consolidate its position in two other states in provincial elections.
The Election Commission tabulation on Saturday suggests the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form a government on its own in Tripura state, replacing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It may also win a majority with support from other groups in Meghalaya and Nagaland states.
An impressive win is expected to boost the prospects of Modi's party when it seeks a second term in national elections next year. Rahul Gandhi, the new president of the opposition Congress party, failed to win votes for his party.
