Iraqi parliament approves 2018 budget of $88 billion
BAGHDAD — Iraq's parliament has approved this year's budget of about 104 trillion Iraqi dinars, or nearly $88 billion.
A statement says the budget, which was approved on Saturday, will run with a deficit of 12.5 trillion dinars, or about $10.58 billion. It adds that the budget is based on a projected oil price of $46 per barrel and a daily export capacity of 3.8 million barrels.
The budget reduced the self-ruled Kurdish region's share to 12.67
Iraq holds the world's fourth largest oil reserves, some 143.1 billion barrels, and oil revenues make up nearly 95
