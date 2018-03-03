Iraqi parliament approves 2018 budget of $88 billion

BAGHDAD — Iraq's parliament has approved this year's budget of about 104 trillion Iraqi dinars, or nearly $88 billion.

A statement says the budget, which was approved on Saturday, will run with a deficit of 12.5 trillion dinars, or about $10.58 billion. It adds that the budget is based on a projected oil price of $46 per barrel and a daily export capacity of 3.8 million barrels.

The budget reduced the self-ruled Kurdish region's share to 12.67 per cent from 17 per cent , prompting Kurdish lawmakers to boycott the vote.