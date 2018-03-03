June tornado caused $20M in damage to Nebraska air base

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The Air Force says a tornado that tore through a Nebraska base last June caused nearly $20 million in damage.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the damage included $9.4 million to Offutt Air Force Base's buildings and trees and slightly more than $10 million to at least 10 military planes — including two of the Pentagon's four "doomsday" planes. Those two E-4B Nightwatch aircraft serve as aerial command centres for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency.

The roofs of 32 buildings on the base were damaged. Col. Dave Norton, 55th Wing Mission Support Group commander, says only 12 of the buildings received permanent roof repairs before winter set in. He says more than $5 million in repair work hasn't been completed.

