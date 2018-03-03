Lebanon PM posts selfie with Saudi crown prince after strain

BEIRUT — Lebanon's prime minister has met with Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince during his first trip to the kingdom since relations strained following Saad Hariri's brief resignation late last year.

Hariri posted a selfie with Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom's ambassador to the United States following their meeting in Riyadh late Friday at the end of a three-day visit. The three appeared in informal clothes and flashed wide smiles, apparently signalling relations have been normalized following last year bizarre sequence of events around Hariri's resignation.