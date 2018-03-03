Maine's biggest dog sled race gets underway in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — The burning question at Maine's biggest dog sled race is whether anyone can beat a musher from Canada.

Martin Massicotte, of St. Tite, Quebec, has won the grueling, 250-mile Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown eight times. He was shooting for a ninth victory as the mushers departs from Fort Kent Saturday.

Each race through the wilderness of northern Maine is different.

The temperature plummeted to minus-38 during the first Can-Am Crown. A year later, the temperature soared to 61 degrees, and the race had to be cut short.