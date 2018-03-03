Ohio set to market its tourist attractions to Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.

TourismOhio's "Find It Here" campaign uses emotional connections to attract visitors to the Buckeye State. The latest move adds to outreach around the state and in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

TourismOhio director Matt MacLaren said Ohio can offer Indianapolis world-class roller coasters at Kings Island and Cedar Point, great events, museum experiences and craft breweries.

The agency said an analysis of regional markets found that several Ohio attractions had begun marketing in Indianapolis. Indiana was the No. 1 state outside of Ohio ordering 2017 Ohio Travel Guides, and Indianapolis was the most-searched major city other than Detroit and Pittsburgh on Ohio.org.