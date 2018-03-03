Police, protesters clash in Kyiv; 50 detained
MOSCOW — Ukrainian police and demonstrators at a tent camp have clashed outside the parliament building in the capital,
The Interfax news agency quoted a top police official, Andrey Kryshchenko, saying six protesters sought medical help after the Saturday morning clash and four officers were injured
The tent camp was set up in October by supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who became a prominent opposition figure in Ukraine. Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine on Feb. 12.
The protesters are demanding the establishment of a national an anti-corruption court.
Kryshchenko says the clash occurred when police arrived for an investigation related to a conflict Tuesday in which 15 police were hurt.
Ukrainian media reports say police on Saturday ordered the camp dismantled.
