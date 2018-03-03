Schwarzenegger toasts Ohio's efforts to stop gerrymandering
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has made good on a promise to raise a toast with Ohio politicians after the Legislature forged a bi-partisan deal that could lead to reforms on how congressional districts are drawn in the state.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Schwarzenegger joined Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) and state legislative leaders Friday for a toast with Austrian schnapps in Columbus. The "Terminator" star was in town for his annual Arnold Sports Festival.
Schwarzenegger made a video last month praising Ohio's political leaders for "terminating gerrymandering." Ohio voters will decide May 8 on a plan that requires maps be drawn with significant bipartisan support.
The 2011 map led to Republicans holding 12 of 16 congressional districts despite receiving less than 55
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
