Seattle NHL fans snap up season tickets, waitlist starts

SEATTLE — A group looking to bring an expansion NHL team to Seattle for the 2020-21 season says it has received 33,000 deposits for season tickets and won't accept more.

Oak View Group on Saturday started a waitlist for those who missed out.

The season-ticket drive is one of the steps required by the NHL as part of the expansion process and is meant to gauge interest in the market.

Fans were required to put down a deposit of $500 per ticket or $1,000 for club tickets.

Oak View Group sold 25,000 ticket commitments in two hours on Thursday and reached 33,000 late Friday afternoon.