Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.
The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.
The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.
President Donald Trump is in Florida.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike