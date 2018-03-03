The Latest: Al-Qaida-linked group claims Burkina Faso attack
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — The latest on the deadly attacks in the capital of the African nation of Burkina Faso (all times local):
11:45 p.m.
An al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group based in Mali is claiming responsibility for the attacks in the capital of
Security forces killed at least eight attackers after they targeted the French Embassy and army headquarters in Ouagadougou on Friday.
The Mauritanian new agency Alakhbar says the militant group Jama Nusrat Ul-Islam wa Al-Muslimin issued a message late Saturday saying it was behind the attacks. The agency often carries claims of responsibility by jihadi groups for attacks staged across West Africa.
The agency says the extremist group carried out the attack in Burkina Faso in retaliation for the killing of one of its leaders in a recent raid by French troops.
