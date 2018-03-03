News / World

The Latest: Mushers, fans gather for Alaska sled dog race

FILE - In this March 16, 2015, file photo, volunteers help raise the Iditarod finishers banner at the burled arch finish line in Nome, Alaska. The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday, March 3, 2018, amid the most turbulent year for organizers beset by multiple problems, including a champion's dog doping scandal, the loss of major sponsors, discontent among race participants and escalating pressure from animal rights activists, who say the dogs are run to death or left with serious injuries. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the ceremonial start of Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Cheering fans lined the streets of Alaska's largest city as mushers and their dogs took a short sprint through town Saturday for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The morning trek through downtown Anchorage gave fans a chance to get up close to the teams that will participate in the competitive portion of the 1,000-mile (1,609- kilometre ) race that begins Sunday in the community of Willow to the north.

This year's race comes amid a plethora of troubles for organizers, including a dog doping scandal, the loss of a major sponsor and increasing pressure from animal rights activists following the deaths of five dogs connected to last year's race.

Sixty-seven teams are vying for a total purse of $500,000. Organizers say the winner's share of the prize money will be determined later in the race.

