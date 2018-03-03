The Latest: Outages and transportation delays follow storm

NEW YORK — The Latest on a powerful nor'easter that swept across New York state (all times local):

3 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity after a powerful storm swept across New York State.

The nor'easter continues to cause travel delays a day after it hammered the region on Friday, causing some of the worst damage since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The storm knocked out Amtrak service between Washington D.C. and New York before it was restored Saturday morning. Other train lines were similarly affected.

Winds up to 50 mph combined with rain, sleet and snow to leave large portions of the state damaged. Some areas were hit with up to 3 inches of rain while others were doused with nearly 2 feet of snow.

Nearly 60,000 homes were without power in Westchester County and almost 40,000 more lost electricity in Rockland County.

___

11:40 a.m.

Westchester County's executive is angry at a utility's response to the severe storm that swept through his county.

Executive George Latimer says NYSEG stopped responding to emails and phone calls, becoming totally unresponsive during Friday's storm.

He says in a release that it was deplorable how the company responded as thousands of Westchester residents slept in homes with no heat, power or hot water. He says some even had downed live wires around them.

NYSEG did not immediately answer messages seeking comment.