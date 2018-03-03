Top Chinese official urges outreach to diaspora

BEIJING — A top Chinese leader is urging the ruling Communist Party to rally non-mainland ethnic Chinese, including those overseas, around the country's national interests and help realize the "Chinese Dream" of national rejuvenation.

The comments from Yu Zhengsheng come amid heightened Western scrutiny of the Communist Party's efforts to exert control and influence abroad, including over the Chinese diaspora in countries like Australia and the United States.

Yu said Saturday at the opening ceremony of a political advisory conference that the party has "meticulously" worked to enhance patriotism among young people in Hong Kong and Macau as well as those farther abroad.