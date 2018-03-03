Virginia student's murder sparks bid to expand DNA databank
RICHMOND, Va. — Defendants in more
It's part of a nationwide movement to expand DNA databanks.
The 2014 murder of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham is a big reason for the proposal to expand the list of covered
Her killer was convicted of trespassing in 2010, but his DNA was not taken then because the law didn't require that in a trespassing case. His DNA later linked him to a 2005 rape and the 2009 killing of another college student.
Graham's parents say if his DNA had been taken, he would have been in prison and unable to kill their daughter.
Opponents say requiring DNA samples for minor crimes is a violation of privacy.
