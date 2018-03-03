Yellowstone National Park preparing roads for spring

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park crews are planning to close roads to oversnow travel as they prepare for the spring.

Park officials say the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris will be the first to close Sunday, and the remaining roads will close to oversnow travel by March 15. The road from the park's north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to vehicles all year.