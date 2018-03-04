Allegations about 40 gay priests in Italy sent to Vatican
VATICAN CITY — The archdiocese of Naples says it has sent the Vatican a 1,200-page dossier compiled by a male escort identifying 40 actively gay priests and seminarians in Italy.
The dossier, containing WhatsApp chats and other evidence, was compiled by a self-proclaimed gay escort, Francesco Mangiacapra. He has told Italian media that he outed the priests because he couldn't stand their hypocrisy any longer.
None of the priests were accused of having sex with minors.
