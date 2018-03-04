Annie Lennox to stay on as global ambassador for Oxfam
LONDON — Annie Lennox says she plans to remain a global ambassador for Oxfam despite allegations of sexual misconduct by some of the charity's employees during a relief operation in Haiti.
The former Eurythmics singer told the Sunday Times magazine she was not going to "walk away" from the charity. The 63-year-old Lennox says while Oxfam's actions were flawed, it has promised change.
Lennox says "it would be an absolute tragedy for millions of people across the world if Oxfam were no longer to function properly because their funding was cut."
Oxfam has been rocked by allegations that seven employees used prostitutes on the charity's property while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.
