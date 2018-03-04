Asian stocks fall as uncertain Italian vote results weigh
A
A
Share via Email
HONG KONG — Asian shares fell in early trading Monday as investors evaluated the uncertain results of Italian elections and a report on China's economic plans for the year ahead.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6
ITALIAN VOTE: Projections showed no single party or bloc emerged from Sunday's election with enough support to win a majority in Parliament, setting the stage for an extended period of political uncertainty. The forecasts showed a
QUOTEWORTHY: "The messy Italian election result adds a bit to the nervousness around global equity markets at present," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.
CHINA CONGRESS: Beijing set an annual growth target for the world's No. 2 economy of "around 6.5
SERVICES SURVEY: A survey showed that activity in China's services industry cooled slightly last month but remained solidly in expansion mode. Caixin's general services purchasing managers' index dipped to 54.2 in February from 54.7 the previous month, on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 signify expansion.
WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks ended mostly higher on Friday. The S&P 500 ended 0.5
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 105.51 Japanese yen from 105.74 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.2327 from $1.2320.
ENERGY: Oil futures extended their rally. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $61.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange in New York. The contract rose 26 cents to settle at $61.25 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 34 cents to $64.71 a barrel.