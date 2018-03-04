Burkina Faso investigates extremist attacks, French to help

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso has begun investigations into the simultaneous attacks on the French Embassy and army headquarters in the capital by an al-Qaida-linked group on Friday. Four french military experts are expected later Sunday in Ouagadougou.

An al-Qaida-linked group based in neighbouring Mali claimed responsibility Saturday for the dual attacks.

Ouagadougou remained on edge Sunday. Warning shots were fired near the army joint staff headquarters to keep residents away from barricades set up by security forces to cordon off areas where the attacks took place.