China says defence budget to rise to $173 billion in 2018
BEIJING — China's finance ministry says the country's
The figure released in a report Monday to the National People's Congress is an increase from last year, when ministry officials told the Associated Press the budget was rising to 1.044 trillion yuan ($151 billion).
China's
China is preparing to launch its second aircraft carrier, integrating stealth fighters into its air force and fielding an array of advanced missiles able to attack air and sea targets at vast distances.
On Sunday, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the legislature, said China's
This story has been corrected to show the percentage increase is 8