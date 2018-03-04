China says defence budget to rise to $173 billion in 2018

BEIJING — China's finance ministry says the country's defence budget this year will rise 8 per cent to 1.1 trillion yuan ($173 billion).

The figure released in a report Monday to the National People's Congress is an increase from last year, when ministry officials told the Associated Press the budget was rising to 1.044 trillion yuan ($151 billion).

China's defence budget is the world's second largest, behind the United States.

China is preparing to launch its second aircraft carrier, integrating stealth fighters into its air force and fielding an array of advanced missiles able to attack air and sea targets at vast distances.

On Sunday, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the legislature, said China's defence spending as a share of GDP and the budget also remains lower than that of other major nations.

