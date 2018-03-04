China sets 2018 growth target at 'around 6.5 per cent'
BEIJING — Chinese leaders set a robust annual economic growth target Monday at a legislative session overshadowed by proposed
The target of "around 6.5
Private sector analysts have questioned whether the ruling Communist Party can reach that without relying on stimulus from bank lending and government spending, which would set back efforts to nurture self-sustaining, market-oriented growth based on domestic consumption instead of exports and investment.
"GDP growth of around 6.5
Last year's growth target was "6.5
Li's report also promised to push ahead with an overhaul of state industry including the restructuring or bankruptcy of "zombie enterprises," or money-losing companies that are kept afloat by loans from government banks.