Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes
A
A
Share via Email
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Resistance to the Republican tax overhaul comes with an ideological twist for some Democratic state officials.
The have styled themselves as champions of the working class, but are pushing hard for measures that would reduce taxes mostly for the wealthy.
The state senates in California and New Jersey have passed bills that would allow residents to make charitable contributions instead of paying some state and local taxes.
The idea is that they could get a federal tax deduction for the contributions. That would partially replace deductions they're losing under the new federal tax law.
The policy mostly helps top earners. Versions of it have passed or are under consideration in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow