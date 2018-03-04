Egypt president's opponent organizes rally, no one shows up
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — The sole candidate running against Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in this month's national election has attempted to organize a rally, but no one showed up.
About a dozen workers from the campaign of Moussa Mustafa Moussa carried posters of him about 100
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win re-election in the March 26-28 vote, after a string of would-be contenders withdrew under pressure or were arrested.
Moussa, the only other candidate on the ballot, is a little-known politician who supports el-Sissi. He did not attend the march and has largely avoided the media.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
Trudeau says Trump’s trade war will hurt U.S. 'as much as they will hurt us'