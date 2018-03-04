Fatherland no more? Equality boss wants German anthem change

BERLIN — A German equality official reportedly wants to change the country's national anthem to make it more gender-neutral, including by removing a reference to "the Fatherland."

The Weekly Bild am Sonntag reports that Kristin Rose-Moehring suggested replacing the word "Vaterland" with "Heimatland," which roughly translates as homeland. The newspaper reported Sunday that Rose-Moehring also proposed replacing another male-specific word, "brotherly," with "courageous."

Rose-Moehring, who speaks for the 25 equality officials in Germany's top federal departments, suggested making the change on March 8, International Women's Day.

Austria and Canada have both removed gender-specific terms from their anthems in recent years.