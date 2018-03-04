Merkel set for 4th term after Social Democrats OK coalition
BERLIN — Germany's Social Democratic Party said Sunday its members have voted in
The decision ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.
"This was a really important democratic decision for our country," acting party leader Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin. The Social Democrats will put forward six names — three women and three men — to lead the ministries they will control in the upcoming coalition in the coming days, he said.
Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Merkel as chancellor.
Activists at the Social Democrats' headquarters in Berlin had worked through the night to count the votes. A "no" vote would have been a blow for the party's leadership — who campaigned for members' approval — and for Merkel, who spent months negotiating with rival parties to form a new government.
After September's election, in which the Social Democrats received just 20.5
Pressure from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier prompted Schulz to rethink and weeks of haggling between his party and Merkel's bloc resulted in a coalition agreement. Fewer Social Democrats approved the deal this time round than in 2013, when 76
Many Social Democrats, particularly on the left, had argued that the party failed to make its mark on the last government and wouldn't benefit from propping up Merkel for another term.
Follow Frank Jordans on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/wirereporter
