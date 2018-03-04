Putin: Russia will 'never' extradite citizens accused by US

WASHINGTON — Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will "never" extradite any of the 13 Russians indicted by the United States for election-meddling.

Putin says Russia "does not extradite its citizens." He's referring to a provision in Russia's constitution that prohibits extraditing Russian citizens to other states.

Putin tells NBC News the 13 Russians "do not represent the Russian state" or Russian authorities. He says he has "no idea" what they did or who guided them.

But Putin says U.S. authorities need to "provide some materials, specifics and data." He says Moscow will "be prepared to look at them and talk about it."