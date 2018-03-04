Report: Mexican man assumed American identity for 37 years

SAN DIEGO — California court records show a Mexican man assumed the identity of an American citizen and received more than $360,000 in U.S. government benefits for nearly four decades.

Documents obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune reveal Andres Anduaga used a fake birth certificate in 1980 to develop a seemingly legitimate persona by applying for a California driver's license, Social Security number and U.S. passport. The official U.S. documents identified him as Abraham Riojos, born in Texas in 1958.

The newspaper reported Saturday that Anduaga, who's actually 66 years old, pleaded guilty to theft of public property and being a previously removed unauthorized immigrant in the U.S.

He has agreed to pay back to government agencies what he stole but could face additional fines and 12 years in prison when sentenced.

