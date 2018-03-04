Police: Car-ramming attack in northern Israel injures 3

JERUSALEM — An Arab Israeli motorist rammed a car into a policeman and two soldiers Sunday, wounding all three in an attack in northern Israel, police said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that after a preliminary investigation, the incident in the city of Acre was deemed to be "nationalistic," a term usually reserved for politically motivated attacks on Israelis by Palestinians.

Security footage shows a speeding jeep streaking through a junction where a uniformed paramilitary man is crossing, striking him and sending him flying into the air. In subsequent footage, the same jeep is seen crashing into another car.

Rosenfeld said a bystander opened fire at the vehicle and wounded the driver, who was apprehended. The investigation is still underway, and no further details were released.