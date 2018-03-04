Syrian troops advance in rebel-held region near capital

BEIRUT — Syria's state media and activists say troops and allied militias have captured a number of villages and towns in a rebel-held region near the capital, in the largest advance since a wide-scale offensive began last month.

Syria's Central Military Media says government forces captured at least six villages and towns along the edge of eastern Ghouta. Rebel groups launched a counteroffensive Sunday, sending fighters behind government lines in a series of attacks. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the rebels regained control of at least one town, while fighting continues.