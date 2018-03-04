The Latest: Committee to mull West Virginia teacher pay hike
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on a bill to give West Virginia teachers a pay raise to end a strike (all times local):
2:50 p.m.
A joint legislative committee in West Virginia is set to address differences in pay raise bills for the state's striking teachers and school service personnel.
The teachers, who walked out of classrooms statewide starting Feb. 22, say they won't return to the classroom until lawmakers approve a 5
On Saturday the Republican-controlled Senate voted for a 4
Two Republicans and one Democrat from each chamber will serve on the conference committee. House of Delegates spokesman Jared Hunt said Sunday no meeting had been scheduled. It wasn't yet clear when the committee would meet.
According to the state Department of Education, schools statewide have been
Justice said in a statement Saturday night his sole focus is "getting our children back to school. This wrangling needs to stop right now."
___
10:50 p.m.
West Virginia teachers say they aren't going to return to the classroom until lawmakers approve the 5
The three unions representing the educators announced their decision Saturday after the Senate voted to lower the raise to 4
With their vote Saturday evening, the Republican-controlled chamber bucked teachers, Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled House, which approved the 5
Republican Sen. Greg Boso of Nicholas introduced the change, which he said would cost $17 million less than the 5
The Senate's vote came as the teachers' strike rolled into its second weekend.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Man, 11-year-old girl, dead in house fire in Lower Sackville
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
Dementia care project in B.C. aims to be a 'village within the larger community'