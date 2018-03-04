The Latest: Merkel welcomes centre-left's OK for coalition
BERLIN — The Latest on Germany's politics (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Angela Merkel has welcomed the decision by members of Germany's Social Democratic Party to support a coalition government with the long-time chancellor.
Her party quoted Merkel on Twitter Sunday, saying "I congratulate the SPD on this clear result and look forward to continuing to work together for the good of our country."
The general-secretary of Merkel's party and her possible future successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said in statement Sunday that "the new government has a lot of work ahead of it that needs to be started soon."
The Social Democrats' membership ballot backed a coalition deal with Merkel's Union bloc by a two-thirds majority.
Parliament is expected to elect her to a fourth term as chancellor next week.
___
The decision clears the last major hurdle to the formation of a new government and a fourth term for Merkel.
Sunday's announcement by the party's leadership ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.
Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Merkel as chancellor, confirming her position as one of Europe's dominant politicians.
