Thousands protest possible change of Macedonia's name
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Several thousand protesters in Macedonia have demanded that the government call off ongoing talks with
Civic organizations joined under the motto "We are Macedonia" to organize a rally in the capital, Skopje, on Sunday.
They are urging the government not to agree to any changes to the country's name and to protect the Macedonian national identity and language.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's 9-month-old
Zaev has said he could accept a "geographical qualifier" — such as "Vardar", "upper" or "north" — as a compromise, but insists the new name must "respect the dignity" of Macedonia's people.
