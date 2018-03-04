UK minister warns Trump that trade wars help no one
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A senior member of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet has chastised U.S. President Donald Trump for threatening a trade war with the European Union.
Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington's comments Sunday on the BBC came after Trump threatened to tax European cars if the EU boosts tariffs on American products in response to the president's plan to boost duties on steel and aluminum.
Lidington says "the United States is not taking an advisable course in threatening a trade war," adding that "trade wars don't do anybody any good."
Lidington also says Britain's experience shows that protectionism doesn't work. He says when the U.K. tried to protect its car industry in the 1960s and '70s "we lost all our export markets" because other countries were more competitive.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow