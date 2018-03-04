Unlimited Xi presidency looms over China political gathering
BEIJING — The prospect of Chinese President Xi Jinping ruling for an unlimited number of terms is dominating discussion as China's legislature opens its annual session Monday. The
That's aroused concerns about a return to the one-man rule of past dictators such as Mao Zedong and what that could mean for China's domestic politics and international standing, with some warning of the possibility of capricious policy making and greater political repression. The ruling Communist Party allows no public debate, although some have registered their opposition in social media posts.
A look at the term limits controversy and some of the major issues on the table at this year's meeting of the nearly 3,000-member National People's Congress:
___
A POSSIBLE XI PRESIDENCY-FOR-LIFE
The proposal to amend the constitution by lifting the limit of two consecutive terms for the president and
One of the most popular images was of Winnie the Pooh — to whom Xi is said to bear a resemblance — hugging a pot of honey accompanied by the quote, "Find the thing you love and stick with it." Xi had seemed to signal his intentions to stay on beyond the traditional limit of two five-year terms as president and party secretary by declining to appoint an obvious successor at last year's Communist Party congress.
___
IMPLICATIONS FOR CHINA'S POLITICAL SYSTEM
While seen as offering stability in the near term, the prospect of Xi as president-for-life has many worrying about his long-term intentions and a return to one-man rule in the style of the Chinese emperors or communist China's founder, Mao Zedong. Along with reviving fears of dictatorship, greater political repression and policy making on a whim, the move undermines a decades-long push for greater institutionalization of the levers of power and strengthened rule of law. It also throws up questions about the future succession process and appears to scupper any chance for political liberalization to keep pace with China's increasingly individualistic society.
On Sunday, the spokesman for the congress, Zhang Yesui, defended the
___
LOOKING LONG TERM
By setting the stage to extend his rule by a decade or more, Xi seems to indicate that he believes he's the only one fit to see out his vision of turning China into a top innovative nation by 2035 and to realize his "China Dream" of a fully modern leading nation by mid-century. He's also eager to carry forward his campaigns to end corruption and abuse through the establishment of a National Supervisory Commission, to end poverty and continue turning the People's Liberation Army into the dominant military force in Asia.
Other longer-term goals and prospects include eclipsing the U.S. as the world's largest economy and pushing it out of the Asia-Pacific power sphere, managing Hong Kong until its 50 years of semi-autonomy run out in 2047 and engineering reunification with Taiwan — either peacefully or by force.
___
TURBULENCE AHEAD
China's embattled liberal intellectuals have universally panned the move. They've registered their opposition in brief postings on social media that have been heavily censored, comparing the situation to that of imperial China, North Korea or the Mao era. Though Xi, 64, has sidelined his opponents within the party elite, many rank-and-file members had come to believe in the institutionalized norms established during the era of reformist leader Deng Xiaoping and may find the possibility of Xi retaining a total monopoly on power for years or decades to come distasteful.
Cheng Li and Ryan McElveen of the Brookings Institution wrote that some may see the removal of term restraints as "heralding a return to an era of vicious power struggles — a zero-sum game in which they will also ruthlessly engage in the years to come." Concerns have also been raised over the high-handed manner in which the amendment is being forced through, with little sign of a firm consensus in
___
INSTALLING KEY ALLY WANG QISHAN AS VICE PRESIDENT
Xi appears intent on making the bold move on term limits with his trusted ally Wang Qishan alongside as
Though Wang, 69, is past standard retirement age and stepped down from the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee last year, he retained his seat as a member of the National People's Congress and stands to transform the traditionally ceremonial role of
___
NEW CABINET TO HANDLE SLOWING ECONOMY, OTHER CHALLENGES
Along with the
Having launched bold initiatives such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Belt and Road initiative, China is now charged with maintaining that momentum in the face of doubts from the West and some reluctance on the part of participants.
___
TRUMP, NORTH KOREA POSE FOREIGN POLICY CHALLENGES
Along with China's growing international status, foreign relations weigh ever more heavily on proceedings at the congress. China's fraught relations with North Korea, its dispute with South Korea over missile
Beijing has also been put on the defensive over accusations that it is meddling in the affairs of other nations to squelch critical views of China and control the affairs of overseas Chinese communities. Xi's intention to rule indefinitely will "enhance fear of the 'China threat,'" Chinese law expert Gerome Cohen wrote in a blog posting for the Council for Foreign Relations. Xi's "ever greater repression will make people think of Stalin's decades-long centralization of power," Cohen wrote.
