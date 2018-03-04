Voting Serbia capital tests ruling populists' grip on power
BELGRADE, Serbia — Citizens of Belgrade are voting in a municipal election seen as a test of the ruling populists' firm grip on power in this Balkan country.
The election Sunday in the Serbian capital is for the local city authorities only but is considered important because of Belgrade's key role in the nation's economy and politics.
Some 1.6 million voters will choose the city assembly which appoints the mayor.
