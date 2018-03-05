3M chooses Roman to replace Thulin as chief executive

MINNEAPOLIS — Manufacturing company 3M Co. has named Michael Roman as chief executive, replacing Inge Thulin.

Roman will take over July 1, with Thulin moving into a newly created position of executive chairman of the board.

The 58-year-old Roman is a 30-year veteran of 3M, serving for the last eight months as chief operating officer and executive vice-president . He also has led the company's Industrial Business Group, its largest, and served as strategist.

Thulin had served as chief executive since 2012. In a statement issued with the company's announcement Monday, he called Roman "the clear choice to lead 3M into the future" after a thorough search and succession planning.