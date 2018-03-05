'Biggest bribery trial in history' opens against Eni, Shell

MILAN — A corporate bribery trial billed as the biggest in history is opening in Milan against oil companies Shell and Eni as well as former and current executives, all charged in a $1.1 billion scandal to win control of one of Nigeria's most lucrative oil blocks.

The heft of the two oil companies makes the trial the biggest ever, according to anti-corruption campaigners. They also say it is unprecedented that Eni's current CEO, Claudio Descalzi, remains in his post while he faces such serious charges.