Bobcat released 3 months after braving Thanksgiving travel
NEW KENT, Va. — Three months after a bobcat unintentionally embarked on a 60-mile (
The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites an update from the Wildlife Center of Virginia, which said Patient #17-2688 was released in New Kent County on Friday.
The adult bobcat suffered minor injuries last Thanksgiving, after a woman travelling from Gloucester County to Virginia Commonwealth University found her stuck in her car grill.
The wildlife
Seemingly eager to be out of both vehicular grills and captivity, the bobcat spared little thought for her rehabilitators, quickly running down a dirt trail and into the woods.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
