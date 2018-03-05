Cambodian leader rejects call for talks from opposition
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has rejected a request from an opposition leader for talks about the country's political problems, denigrating archrival Sam Rainsy as a traitor and a convict.
Hun Sen was responding to a message posted Sunday on Twitter by Sam Rainsy, a founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, calling for negotiations to end a political crisis that has quashed all but a semblance of democracy in Cambodia, with the opposition party dissolved and its members thrown out of parliament.
Cambodian courts, generally considered to be under ruling party influence, sustained the government's complaint that the opposition party conspired with foreigners to overthrow the ruling party.
Hun Sen said he was open to talks to ensure peace and stability but not with Sam Rainsy and his group.
