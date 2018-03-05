Chuck E. Cheese restaurant brawl ends with 2 hurt, 2 arrests

DEPTFORD, N.J. — Authorities say a large brawl that spilled out of a New Jersey Chuck E. Cheese restaurant left two people injured, including an employee who tried to break up the fight.

Deptford police arrived at the restaurant Sunday night to find a fight involving as many as 20 people, and officers from four other departments eventually responded to help break it up. It's still unclear what sparked the massive brawl.

A woman suffered a minor stab wound to the hip but declined medical treatment.

Details on the employee's injury were not disclosed.