Collection to late Wallis Simpson to be auctioned by couple

BALTIMORE — A Maryland couple plans to part with a collection amassed over two decades devoted to Baltimore's very own duchess, the late Wallis Simpson.
The Baltimore Sun reports Philip Baty and his husband will allow visitors, for $40 including brunch, to preview the collection Sunday that they call their Duchess of Windsor Museum. They say they plan to sell the collection before a pending move to Florida.
They've collected brooches, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia related to the woman known as Wallis Warfield during her Baltimore upbringing. As Simpson, she later became famous as the wealthy American divorcee for whom King Edward VIII abdicated his throne.
The collection's to be sold as one lot on eBay in May to coincide with the royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.
