Court flooded by people challenging 12K speed camera tickets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island court has been flooded with people contesting speeding tickets after a new school zone speed camera program resulted in 12,000 tickets in 33 days.

WPRI-TV reports more than 2,600 tickets were on the docket Monday at Providence Municipal Court, which usually has about 300 people on the daily docket. The courtroom holds 90 people.

A court spokesperson says not everyone is expected to show up. Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Pare (PAYR'-ee) says they're working to ensure everything runs smoothly.