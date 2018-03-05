Cuba condemns US cuts to embassy staff over 'health attacks'

HAVANA — A senior Cuban official is condemning Washington's decision to make the withdrawal of 60 per cent of the U.S. Embassy staff permanent in response to mysterious ailments affecting American diplomats.

Carlos Fernandez de Cossio says the decision is motivated by politics and has nothing to do with the safety of diplomats.

The new director of U.S. issues at the ministry told reporters Monday that the cuts will hurt consular services and make travel more difficult for ordinary citizens. He says it may also erode long-standing co-operation on migration.