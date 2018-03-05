Curfew imposed in central Sri Lanka after mobs burn property

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police in central Sri Lanka have imposed a curfew to quell anti-Muslim violence after mobs from the majority ethnic Sinhalese population burned shops and homes in retaliation for a death that's the subject of a dispute.

The violence in the Kandy district occurred Monday after an ethnic Sinhalese man died in hospital after he was attacked by a group of Muslims.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara confirmed the imposition of curfew but declined to provide details on injuries and property damage.

The government said in a statement that police were put on alert to prevent the violence from spreading and asked the people to "act with responsibility and remain calm."