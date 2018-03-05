Detroit officers arraigned on neglect of duty charges

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers have been arraigned on charges alleging they failed to respond after a vehicle they were chasing crashed.

Wayne County prosecutors say 26-year-old Stephen Heid and 28-year-old Ronald Cadez were arraigned Monday on charges of wilful neglect of duty. Both received $5,000 personal bonds.

Prosecutors say the officers were chasing a vehicle on Oct. 9, but failed to notify dispatchers of the chase or that the vehicle collided with another. Authorities say the officers left the scene instead of responding to the crash.

The driver of the car allegedly being chased was 19-year-old Jerry Bradford Jr. of Detroit. He died of his injuries at a hospital.