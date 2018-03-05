Egypt fetes Saudi crown prince during visit to Suez Canal

CAIRO — Egypt is giving a warm welcome to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting the Suez Canal on the second of his three-day visit to the Arab world's most populous country.

Posters featuring Salman's face alongside that of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi are lining the major axes of central Cairo.

The prince and el-Sissi boarded a boat from a red carpeted dock to inspect the canal on Monday.

Egypt seeks investments from oil-rich Saudi Arabia to help develop the area, where Cairo wants to establish as an international transport, logistics and production hub.