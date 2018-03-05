EPA appointee gets approval to consult for outside clients

WASHINGTON — A key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients. But the agency is keeping their identities secret.

Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Monday released a letter approving outside employment contracts for John Konkus. Pruitt named the Republican political consultant as EPA's deputy associate administrator for public affairs. His duties have included signing off on who receives millions in federal grants.

An EPA ethics lawyer in August signed the letter giving Konkus approval to work for at least two clients. The agency blacked out their names.