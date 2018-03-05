Eurovision winner Sobral returns to stage after transplant

LISBON, Portugal — Eurovision Song Contest winner Salvador Sobral is going back on the road, five months after his heart transplant.

The 28-year-old singer says in a post on his Facebook page Monday that he will play seven concerts in Portugal and Spain between May 26 and July 28.

Sobral is also reportedly working on his second album, which is expected to be released by the end of the year.

Sobral's solo ballad won last year's Eurovision contest, handing Portugal its first win in 53 years of competing. His triumph meant Portugal will host this year's Eurovision Song Contest, in Lisbon, in May.